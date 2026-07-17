Utah roads buckling under extreme heat as UDOT crews respond to surge in cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme temperatures are not giving Utah's roadways a chance to cool off. UDOT crews are seeing more cases of road buckling than usual for this time of year, and officials warn it is not only a nuisance — it can be dangerous.

Roads are highly susceptible to buckling when temperatures hit triple digits. According to UDOT, the temperature of a road can be up to 50 degrees hotter than the outside air.

Mitchel Shaw, a UDOT spokesperson, said the science behind the problem comes down to how concrete is built to behave. "Concrete is made to expand and contract, so as it gets hotter, it expands; as it cools down, it contracts just the way the material works. But when it gets too hot."

Shaw said the consequences of sustained heat become visible quickly.

"That expansion takes place, and if it doesn't cool down enough, continues to expand and expand, and what we've seen, like we've seen in the last couple of days here with this extreme heat, just pops up."

Shaw said the recent stretch of weather has been especially active for his crews.

"This week in particular has been pretty crazy."

When buckling occurs, UDOT crews move in to make repairs using one of two methods.

"We just came in and dug it out and put some asphalt over the top of it. So that's common. Sometimes we'll cut out the concrete and put new concrete down. Basically just digging up the damaged piece of road and then building a new road."

Road buckling can range from small to large in size, but all cases carry the potential to pose a serious safety concern for drivers. Shaw said the unpredictable nature of the problem makes it difficult to get ahead of.

"We know it will happen, but it's impossible to predict where it's going to happen, when it's going to happen."

UDOT is urging anyone who spots a buckled road to call their main line right away, or call 911 if it appears to be an emergency.