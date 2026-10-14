What makes a school route 'safe?' Utah officials explain

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — For many Utah parents, Safe Routes Utah is a familiar tool used to find the safest walking and biking paths to school. But what exactly makes a route safe?

Safe Routes Utah, a program administered through the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), helps schools identify and map designated routes that guide students away from high-traffic roadways and potential hazards. According to the program, every public and charter school in Utah is required to have an official safe route plan for students.

Safety Starts With Route Planning

School safe route maps are designed to steer students onto quieter neighborhood streets whenever possible.

"Typically, we try to encourage our schools to put the safe route or the designated route off of the busier streets," said Shawna Burbage, UDOT's Statewide Behavioral Safety Program Manager. "By keeping them on those lower-volume neighborhood streets, there's usually more eyes on the road."

The maps also highlight key safety features such as designated crosswalks, crossing guards and traffic signals that help students navigate their trip to and from school.

Infrastructure Matters, But So Do Drivers

Officials say a safe route is about more than a line on a map. Features such as raised crosswalks, sidewalks and flashing school-zone signals help improve safety, but driver behavior remains one of the biggest factors.

Curtis Reed, a crossing guard in South Jordan, said distracted driving continues to be a concern around schools.

"Just last week, there was about three drivers that had to literally step in the intersection because they were not paying attention," Reed said. "They were on their phones and going close to 50 miles per hour. When the school lights are on, it's 20 miles per hour."

Reed urged drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid using their phones behind the wheel.

"These are somebody's kids, these are our kids, and my job is to make sure they get to school safely," he said.

Tips for Parents

Safety officials recommend that parents do more than simply review their school's designated route online.

They suggest:



Walking the route with children before school starts.

Pointing out potential hazards, such as busy intersections or areas with limited visibility.

Making sure children wear properly fitted helmets when biking.

Adding reflective tape or other visibility gear to backpacks and clothing.

For families concerned about students traveling alone, officials recommend organizing a "walking school bus" or "bike bus," where parents take turns accompanying groups of children to school.

"If you're very, very concerned, you can put together a neighborhood bike bus or a walking bus where a parent volunteers each day of the week and walks with a group of kids to get to the school ... just to make sure everybody comes home safe," Burbage said.

Learn More

Parents can find their school's designated safe route map and additional safety resources through Safe Routes Utah. The program provides route maps, safety information and tools designed to help students walk and bike to school safely.

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