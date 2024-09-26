Billy Joel, Sting to headline mega-concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of the biggest names in rock and roll music will kickoff an incredible night of music at a huge concert planned for Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Watch LIVE as officials announce Billy Joel-Sting concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium:

Billy Joel and Sting will perform on the University of Utah campus stadium on Friday, May 23, according to a post by the legendary frontman of The Police.

"The iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers. The spectacular shows promise to be an unforgettable evenings of live music," was written on Sting's website.

Campus officials are scheduled to make an announcement at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

It will be a rare appearance for Joel in Salt Lake City, who has only performed once in Utah over the last 17 years. He and Sting have toured together over the last few years, with the duo announcing four new shows Thursday.

Rice-Eccles Stadium has hosted a handful of major acts through the years, with George Strait, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton the last artists to play on campus back in June.