‘It’s a loss’: Musicians, fans and Utahns remember singer-songwriter Todd Snider

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Inside Sound and Vision Vinyl, it’s a different world, bringing customers music from nearly every era. At the helm of the record store is Michael Maccarrone, who has worked in the industry for decades.

“I started listening to music in 1964 when I was two years old, watching the Beatles on Ed Sullivan,” he said.

Maccarrone said music is life and emotion, bringing the community together. He said when people come to his store with a smile and leave with a smile, he’s doing his job and spreading the gift of music.

“Music is something that’s needed. It’s a part of my blood, my oxygen,” he said.

He said back in the 1990s or early 2000s, he was able to get his hands on a promotional copy of Todd Snider’s first album. Snider’s debut album was called Songs for the Daily Planet, released in 1994. Snider released 19 studio albums and a few live albums throughout his career.

“There was a song on there called No Ordinary Guy,” Maccarrone said, “And I thought it was the funniest song. I remember taking that album home and loving it to death.”

Snider is an Americana singer, telling stories with each song.

“Which is a like a roots rock, talking about daily life like real-world people can connect to,” Maccarrone said.

He said the music community felt a loss and great sadness when Snider’s team announced Saturday that the singer had passed away.

“For the people that he affected, that he was able to touch people and connect them. It’s a loss,” Maccarrone said.

Earlier in November, Snider was supposed to play in South Salt Lake, but he called off that show and the rest of his tour after a “violent assault outside of his hotel," according to his team. He was treated at Holy Cross Hospital but was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, according to Salt Lake City Police.

“They canceled the show and I was kind of depressed about it,” Maccarrone said. “All these other events happened, and the news today was kind of sad.”

Maccaronne said while the community is mourning, it’s important to listen to Snider’s music and remember him through his art.

“Go listen to his music and see what the man wrote about and how he saw things,” Maccarrone said. “That gives you a better sense of the person because somebody who is being creative is doing it from the heart.”

KRCL’s Lori Rosendahl is doing a tribute to Todd Snider on her show Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on 90.9 FM.

The State Room, a local music venue, posted a tribute to Snider on social media.

"Countless soul pouring shows alone on The State Room stage… A memorable moment with Dave Schools and the late great Neal Casal of Hard Working Americans … A no holds barred author... Todd Snider was a true visionary of his craft who let nothing he could control stop him," they wrote. "A sad day for music and kind hearted people. We were too close to seeing him one more time… We miss you terribly already Todd."