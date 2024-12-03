Kilby Block Party announces diverse lineup for 2025 music festival

SALT LAKE CITY — With groups like New Order, Beach House and Devo, a mix of old acts and new will take the stage next spring for the sixth annual Kilby Block Party music festival in Salt Lake City.

Festival organizers released a diverse lineup of 75 artists for the event as it expands to four nights scheduled for May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark.

New Order will headline Thursday's shows, along with Devo, Future Islands and Yo La Tengo, while Beach House is the big name on Friday.

Weezer, Wallows and St. Vincent headline Saturday, with Justice and TV On the Radio among the bigger draws on Sunday.

Kilby Block Party continues to grow bigger each and every year, with over 25,000 people attending the festival in 2023.

Ticket sales and travel packages for the festival begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.