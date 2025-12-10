'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah released from prison, reports say

BRYAN, Texas — Reality television star Jen Shah has been released from prison after serving less than half her original sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scam.

Several media outlets reported that Shah, who starred in multiple seasons of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," was released early Wednesday from a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

Shah's expected release from prison was reported last month. In all, she served just less than three years of her original six-and-a-half-year sentence.

People said Shah's destination after her release is unknown.

Shah reported to prison in February 2023 after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The star of the Bravo reality show admitted to targeting thousands of people in the nearly decade-long fraud scheme.

While Shah was originally scheduled to be released in 2029, her sentence was shaved by a year in March 2023.

ABC News reported that Shah will not return to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" program, despite her release.