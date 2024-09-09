Utah's beloved Donny Osmond isn't slowing down as he extends Las Vegas residency

SALT LAKE CITY — Donny Osmond has no idea what the word "retire" means.

The Utahn who has been in the spotlight almost since the day he was born is now 66 years old, but still going strong with no end to performing in sight.

On Monday, Osmond appeared on Good Day Utah to announce he is extending his Las Vegas residency at Harrah's through June 2025.

"I got the best in the business around me, so we all have a great time on stage," he said. "Yes, it's a lot of work, and yes, you hit the pillow really hard at the end of the day, but we all look forward to coming into the theater and starting the show because we know the journey that the audience is gonna go through for those 90 minutes."

Born in Ogden, Osmond and his brothers began performing together when they were just kids, and quickly became international superstars, with Donny, along with sister, Marie, achieving pop culture stardom thanks to a hit network television show.

Since that time, Donny hasn't stopped performing, although the venues have changed somewhat from the Beehive State to Sin City.

"It's an interesting place," Osmond said of Las Vegas. "I started there when I was seven years old and I've seen that city change so many times, and it's an exciting place to perform."

Osmond's show at Harrah's takes the audience on a trip through his career, including a segment in which the fans select what he'll perform from the thousands of songs in his catalog.

"So the show changes every night and everything else, I mean, there's just so much in there," he shared.

While the calendar shows Osmond is getting older, he's not ready to call it a career just yet. He told Good Day Utah anchors Dan Evans and Kerri Cronk that he doesn't know what the word "retire" means, but understands when it'll be time to say goodbye to the stage.

"I will retire when I cannot give 100% like I do every night because for those of you who've seen the show, you understand what I'm talking about," he said. "But the day I cannot give that and I can't dance my butt off with all the dancers and put on the kind of show, because I've raised the bar so high, the day I can't do that, that's the day this curtain won't go up."