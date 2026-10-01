Students at the center of the action at Washington Terrace Elementary

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — There's a lot happening at Washington Terrace Elementary, and the students are at the center of it all, which is why they were named the FOX 13 News Cool School of the Week.

"I think it's a Cool School because there's so much fun, like fun people and fun things that we can do at the school," said one student helping with the morning announcements.

One of those fun things is the school's kindness cart. First-grade teacher Jessica Deboer started it to boost morale among teachers every other Wednesday.

"I get it out, I get the music jamming, and I welcome our teachers," said Deboer.

Students at Washington Terrace Elementary also have the ability to take on exciting roles. Through the Bulldog News program, students get to try being a news anchor, reporter, and more!

"I started it so that the kids could give the news to their peers," said Bulldog News teacher Austin Moffitt. "It's really important for them to have that leadership role."

"I like asking people questions and their opinions just like you," said Randy, a reporter for Bulldog News.

Leadership also extends beyond the student newsroom. The school also has a Hope Squad, where students serve as a voice for their classmates.

Principal Phil Nestoryak also makes student recognition a priority.

Each month, he visits classrooms to recognize students who are making a difference. Students can receive an Academic All-Star Award or a Citizen of the Month Award, with monthly themes designed to encourage positive habits and leadership.

"This month's theme is be proactive," said Principal Nestoyrak.

And, of course, no Cool School visit is complete without some fun! Choir student put on their best performance during the morning, and students who participated in the school's production of "Beauty and the Beast," arrived dressed in costume.

The school also focuses on keeping students active, with physical education activities designed to get kids moving while keeping things fun. The school's biggest champion for that is P.E. teacher Kimberely Strong, also known as Miss Kimmy.

Granite Credit Union surprised Miss Kimmy with a donation as a thank you for the work she does.

If you know a Cool School, you can email a nomination to GoodDayUtah@Fox13now.com or fill out the nomination form.