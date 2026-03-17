Irish dance group celebrates culture, welcomes all dancers on St. Patrick's Day and beyond

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Fast feet, high kicks and a whole lot of rhythm — Irish dancing is more than just a tradition, but a way to bring people together. This St. Patrick's Day, An Dragan Ceilteach in Bluffdale is doing Irish dance performances across the area.

"I feel like Irish dancing is kind of almost athletic. It's very vigorous, it gets you moving and thinking about your technique, but it's also really fun," said dancer Reid Simmons.

ADC is home to more than 130 dancers of all ages and experience levels, creating what director Emily Beech says is a "big family." Even though the style of dance has deep cultural roots, Irish dancing at ADC is open to anyone willing to give it a try.

"I'm one percent Irish," Simmons said. "But you don't have to be Irish to try Irish dancing. You don't have to be a girl to try Irish dancing."

Simmons, who has been dancing since 2020, says the benefits go beyond the extra luck.

"It lifts the spirits and helps you feel the music and get connected with the community," he said.

While Irish dancing can be challenging with intricate footwork, precise timing and strong posture, these dancers say it's also rewarding because at the end of the day, it's not just about steps — it's about sharing the love of Irish culture on St. Patrick's Day and beyond.

"I think just seeing the joy that it brings to other people and being able to share this part of culture that they might not be familiar with," Simmons said.