Millcreek junior high students share digital safety tips with younger peers

MILLCREEK, Utah — Inside the cafeteria at Evergreen Junior High School on Tuesday, the students set up their colorful poster boards for their annual Cybersecurity Fair. On each was a topic about cybersecurity and internet safety.

Students selected topics such as AI safety, viruses, malware, and scam awareness. Once set up, dozens of fifth graders from a nearby elementary school filled the room, and the junior high students taught the elementary schoolers about their topic.

In a 2025 study from Cloudwards.net, Utah ranked as the top state for protecting young people from digital threats. But there are also high rates of computer ownership and internet use in the state, which creates more opportunities for potential fraud, as about 80% of homes have access to the internet.

It’s not only a concern with young people. The University of Utah recently published a study regarding misinformation online concentrated among older adults, especially when it comes to medical information. So, the goal of Tuesday's event is to help educate more people and help stop internet misuse for future generations.

Cathy Jara set up her board all about how to identify and protect from scams on the internet. She had visual aids on what a scam could look like and how to prevent clicking on something that could be harmful.

“I feel like a scam in my words are when people try and try to make something look like the real thing,” said Jara.

All of Evergreen's eighth-grade students are enrolled in the College and Career Awareness course, and have been exploring careers in cybersecurity and learning about the different internet safety topics. Each presentation is interactive along with its poster boards.

“The internet is a really big part of our lives right now, and these little kids need to make sure that they are safe online,” Jara said.

Jara added that the event is an example of all the students learning something new and being able to share it with other kids and the community.