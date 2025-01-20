Body cam video shows shooting of West Valley City suspect accused of killing parents

*** WARNING: Images and language in the body camera video may be disturbing to some and may not be appropriate for all ages. ***

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Newly released body camera video shows West Valley City police officers shooting a man who was in the process of allegedly killing his parents earlier this month.

On Monday, department leaders said they did not wish to share the gruesome video but were forced to do so under state law.

Officers responded to the home of Terri and Kerry Bertelsen on Jan. 1 after receiving a 911 call in which the couple's son, Erik, was heard in the background.

After standing outside for several minutes, officers are seen descending stairs at the home and finding Erik in the process of stabbing one of his parents. As officers yell numerous times for Erik to show his hands, he continues the stabbing motions before an officer fires their weapon, killing the 35-year-old.

“I see a tragedy. A very tragic incident that happened with the parties involved and the officers involved as well,” said West Valley City Police Chief Colleen Jacobs.

Jacobs added that officers had been to the home on previous occasions but did not share further information.

West Valley City police were unable to offer many other details about the incident due to the Salt Lake City Police Department leading the investigation into the fatal shooting, which will also be reviewed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

The officers involved in the shooting incident were placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.