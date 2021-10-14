Car info released in connection to murder of 82-year-old West Valley City man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police have released additional information in hopes of finding a person of interest connected to the murder of an 82-year-old man last week.

Noel Munoz Lopez, 44, has disappeared since Farrell Bartschi was found unresponsive and lying on the ground after being shot in the area of 3800 South 4200 West on Oct. 4.

On Thursday, police shared information on the car Lopez is believed to be using. The white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is tagged with Utah license plate 9P6EE.

West Valley City Police Department

The U.S. Marshals Service previously offered a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Lopez, who is also wanted for violating his parole.

Evidence showed Lopez is associated with the owners of the home where Bartschi was found shot to death.

Bartschi family Farrell Bartschi, 82, who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021 in West Valley City.

Lopez is listed at 5’9” and 210 pounds, bald with a black beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.