Herriman murder-suicide highlights domestic violence reporting barriers in immigrant communities

HERRIMAN, Utah — A tragic murder-suicide in Herriman is being linked to domestic violence, and advocates say fear and cultural barriers may keep some victims from ever seeking help.

Police say 43-year-old Linda Zerpa Lara of Herriman and 56-year-old Manuel Ramirez Perez of South Salt Lake were found dead inside Lara's home Friday night during a welfare check. Friends told FOX 13 News that the two were previously married.

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Herriman Police say there had been no reported incidents of domestic violence at the home, but those close to the victim believe there are deeper reasons why she may not have come forward. Victim advocates say this is a heartbreaking reality.

“When we have a domestic violence situation, or anything of a legal issue in an immigrant community, there’s a lot of hesitation to come forward, and that’s heartbreaking because we’re dealing with life and death,” said Kim Wolf with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

Advocates say that hesitation is not uncommon, especially in Latino communities, where fear around immigration status, legal consequences, or family pressure can prevent victims from seeking help.

Wolf says the UDVC works to break down those barriers.

“We will not ask for immigration status. We will not ask for a Social Security number. No one needs to disclose any information they’re not comfortable with,” she said. “There is no mandate to obtain an order of protection or even file a police report.”

She says abusers often use fear as a form of control, particularly in vulnerable communities.

“It’s sadly not new. This isn’t something that has just become an additional barrier for undocumented victims of domestic violence,” she said.

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Language should also never be a barrier, Wolf added, noting that their hotline offers full language support.

“We never want to put the burden of explaining a difficult, nuanced, emotional situation on someone in their nonnative language,” she said.

The coalition emphasizes strict confidentiality in all cases, saying trust is critical when working with vulnerable populations.

Lara's family members say they are planning a funeral this week. They declined to speak publicly but shared through a friend that this is a heartbreaking situation, and one they say too many women are still facing.

Advocates urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help. Utah’s statewide domestic violence hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or online at udvc.org. In emergencies, call 911.