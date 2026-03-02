Kouri Richins defense team surprisingly rests case without calling single witness

PARK CITY, Utah — In a surprising move, the defense team representing Kouri Richins in her murder trial rested its case in just minutes and without calling a single witness on Thursday.

The defense announced its decision after Richins waived her right to testify, leaving her team to say that after speaking with their client, they decided to rest. The announcement came after a recess following the state resting its case.

Closing statements and jury instructions are scheduled to begin on Monday.

Earlier in the morning, Det. Jeff O'Driscoll with the Summit County Sheriff's Office resumed his testimony after attorneys on both sides discussed matters regarding his appearance before the jury was brought in at 10:30 a.m.

Before O'Driscoll returned, Richins' defense team claimed a man went to the sheriff's office, saying Eric Richins had allegedly reached out to him for fentanyl. Richins' attorney, Kathy Nester, said she wanted to bring up the man's alleged appearance only to point out that O'Driscoll never interviewed him during his investigation and did not pursue the idea that Eric may have accidentally died by overdose.

After a brief recess, the defense said they had yet to decide if they would bring up the man's allegations later in the trial, but they would not do so during O'Driscoll's testimony.

The state rested its case at 11:30 a.m., at which point the defense claimed prosecutors failed to make a case and asked for a direct verdict. Judge Richard Mzarik returned to his chambers to consider his request before he ultimately denied the motion.