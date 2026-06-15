Park City hockey coach shows the sport is a family affair

PARK CITY, Utah — Just like everywhere else in Utah, hockey is growing faster than ever before in Park City, and as more people want to start playing the game, that surge of participation is doing more than filling the rink; it's bringing families together.

Sarah Carter has a background in figure skating and has been coaching at the Park City Ice Arena for the past 2 years. She's the daughter of a pro hockey player and is herself a nationally competitive figure skater who shares her love of the ice by giving back.

"Skating is in our blood," said Carter of her family's love of skating. "It was great to have that family tradition of being part of the rink and part of the growth of a sport that we had done as a family."

Carter knows what it means for a love of the ice to be passed down from one generation to the next. That connection was on display at a recent lesson where a father-daughter duo was sharing the game together.

Dave Ray played rec league hockey in college, but once he graduated, the game took a back seat to life's demands. However, once his youngest daughter showed interest in the sport, Ray was eager to introduce her to the game that had meant so much to him.

"My youngest wanted to play hockey and really wanted to get her involved because I thought it was such a great sport when I was playing in college, and I didn't have the opportunity growing up," said Ray. "So I presented it to her, and she's really enjoyed it, and I'm trying to keep up with her."

Ray's daughter, Sarah, plays on multiple teams and in multiple leagues, constantly staying around the game and trying to get better each day.

"Sometimes we'll work on our shots, skating, 1 v 1s or just skating around," Sarah explained of her training.

"Her favorite part about being on the ice?

"It feels like you're flying," said Sarah.

Sarah said she'll go wherever the game takes her, and her father is right by her side for the journey.

"Hopefully, she can reflect upon when she's older and have great memories. And here in the interim, it's fun to see her grow and get better, and like I said, I'm just trying to keep up, and hopefully I can," Ray said.

"This newfound interest that kids and adults of all ages have come to discover in the joy of playing hockey, you know, it's a family sport. It's one you can pick up at any time, and Utah has really shed a light on the fact that it's never too late or never too early to start," added Carter.