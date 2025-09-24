Man in southern Utah arrested after allegedly assaulting teens who blew air horn at him

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 32-year-old man is facing assault and child abuse charges after police say he followed two teens who blew an air horn at him while driving and attacked them. Aaron Kenneth Kuttler, 32, was arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, on Saturday, Kuttler was driving in the St. George area when two teens in another vehicle blew an air horn at him and flipped him off.

The victims, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, drove off and pulled into a Maverick gas station at 2078 East Riverside Drive. Kuttler allegedly saw the teens in the gas station lot and decided to confront them.

Witnesses say that Kuttler immediately rushed the victims, body slamming both of them and causing cuts to both victims. During the attack, witnesses claimed on of the victims stated, "I'm 17," repeatedly.

Officers spoke to Kuttler who told them that when he was going to confront the teens he saw one of them take a step towards him which he perceived as a threat.

Aaron Kenneth Kuttler faces two charges of assault with a road rage modifier and child abuse.