Dog that bit Hurricane boy to be euthanized

HURRICANE, Utah — A dog that bit and seriously injured a young Hurricane boy will be euthanized after animal control deemed it to be "vicious" following the attack.

Five-year-old Leo was bitten on the face by a neighbor's dog as he and other children were playing outside a relative's house on Oct. 25. He was taken to the hospital after family said the boy's facial muscle was ripped below his left eye.

Following the incident, the dog, which is a rottweiler-German shepherd mix, was taken into a mandatory 10-day quarantine where it was observed by Hurricane City Animal Control and placed under the care of a veterinarian.

According to Hurricane City Police, the dog "exhibited aggressive behavior" during the quarantine period, leading to animal control impounding the dog.

"The city has a duty to protect the safety and welfare of its residents, and the ongoing aggressive behavior of the animal demonstrates that it poses a continued threat to public safety," the city shared.

With the dog being deemed "vicious," the city plans on euthanizing the animal in accordance with municipal code.

"Hurricane City does not take lightly the action of euthanizing any animal but must carefully weigh the danger that this animal poses to the citizens of Hurricane," the city said in a statement. "This decision reflects Hurricane City's commitment to prioritizing public safety while ensuring that all actions are taken in accordance with established ordinances and due process."