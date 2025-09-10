President Trump, others nationwide react to UVU shooting

OREM, Utah — Reactions are pouring in from the political community after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

A spokesperson for UVU confirmed to FOX 13 News that shots were fired about 20 minutes into his speech, and said that "to the best of [their] knowledge, he was hit."

Kirk is a popular but controversial figure in the political world. He is the co-founder and CEO of the group "Turning Point USA."

President Donald Trump reacted to the news in a post on Truth Social.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump wrote.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

The local branch of the FBI also confirmed that they were responding.

Gov. Spencer Cox said he is being briefed about the situation and condemned the act of violence.

I am being briefed by law enforcement following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today. We will continue to share updates.



Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life.



Americans of… — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 10, 2025

"My heart goes out to Charlie, those in attendance, and their families," Sen. John Curtis wrote in a post on X. "We are praying for his safety and the well-being of everyone impacted."

This article will continue to be updated with the latest reactions.