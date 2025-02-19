Second driver in deadly Eagle Mountain road rage incident charged with homicide

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A second driver has been charged in a 2023 road rage incident that killed two people in Eagle Mountain.

Michael Alan Landen, 42, was charged in late January with two counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.

The charges came weeks after another driver in the incident, Peterson Drew Matheson, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the accident.

On the afternoon of June 4, 2023, Landen was driving eastbound on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain when Matheson attempted to pass in his pickup truck on the right shoulder of the road.

Landen told detectives that Matheson was tailgating him at an "uncomfortably close" distance and that he tapped the breaks on his Maxima to "show disapproval." As the two vehicles traveled at a high rate of speed while parallel to one another, Landen admitted to speeding up which did not allow Matheson to pass.

Driver who killed 2 in Eagle Mountain road rage crash sentenced:

Driver who killed 2 in road rage crash sentenced up to 10 years in prison

Charging documents show that the two vehicles made contact with each other "multiple times" before Matheson swerved in front of Landen's car and careened into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a Porsche driving in the opposite direction.

The two people in the Porsche, Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmelberger, were killed. Both were driving with other Porsches that were part of a car club that Salm was involved with.

Utah car community remembers innocent friends killed in road rage crash:

Utah car community remembers innocent friends killed in road rage crash

An accident reconstruction report claimed that five seconds before the collision, Matheson's truck was "traveling at 74.1 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone and the multiple rotating tire marks on both vehicles ... indicated [the two vehicles] were traveling at relatively similar speeds while in contact with each other."

Utah County Sheriff's Office

Photo of Landen's Nissan Maxima following road rage accident in Eagle Mountain

Matheson pleaded guilty to two 2nd-degree felony manslaughter charges and was sentenced to two consecutive 0-5 year sentences that will be served back-to-back.