Southern Utah woman receives fine, probation for defacing ancient petroglyphs

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A woman who was caught on camera defacing petroglyphs in southern Utah last year will spend a year on probation and will have to pay the cost of fixing the damage, plus an extra $3,000.

Daniela Ganassim Ericksen, 47, vandalized the ancient drawings on Bureau of Land Management land near Buckskin and Wire Pass in Kane County on Nov. 23, 2024.

Ericksen, a resident of Ivins, was sentenced Monday to 12 months of probation, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah announced. She was also ordered to pay $14,853.36 in fines and restitution. Prosecutors said the cost to repair the damage was $11,853.36.

Part of her probation includes being prohibited from going on BLM land during that time. She must also send an apology letter to "relevant stakeholder tribes in the area."

BLM Utah The petroglyphs before they were vandalized

"Accountability in this case would have been difficult to pursue without the awareness of public lands users and their willingness to report suspicious activities," BLM Utah said at the time of Ericksen's arrest. "By snapping some photos and taking the time to report the incident to our field office, law enforcement was able to take action."