Suspect charged with murder of woman in Ogden 3+ weeks ago

OGDEN, Utah — A suspect has been charged with shooting and killing a woman in the middle of a street in Ogden earlier this month.

On the night of April 2, 40-year-old Nakeena Youngman was found lying in the road on 800 North with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Youngman lived in Salt Lake City but was in Ogden visiting friends at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, 37-year-old Ana Maria Zaragoza was charged with murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. The Weber County District Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 13 News on Monday that the charges are for Youngman's murder.

Court documents did not reveal what led to the shooting or how police identified Zaragoza as a suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

