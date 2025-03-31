Video shows Pride, transgender flags stolen from porch of Eagle Mountain home

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Surveillance video captured what appeared to be young children, possibly teenagers, approaching an Eagle Mountain home before stealing and removing Pride and transgender flags.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office shared the video, saying flags had been repeatedly stolen from the home in the area of 900 North Ox Bridge over the past few nights. The video posted showed an incident from March 24.

Those involved in the recent theft appear to be children.

The thefts occurred during the same week Utah Governor Spencer Cox allowed a controversial bill to become law, banning Pride flags and others from being displayed in classrooms and government buildings. Cox said he has "serious concerns" with the "divisive" bill and is urging the legislature to consider solutions to its "numerous flaws."

Last year, a 16-year-old was arrested after they were caught stealing Pride flags from outside the Logan Pride Foundation building. The crimes came after several other incidents were reported from private homes where flags were also taken.

"Let's not harm each other's communities; let's find ways that we can engage with each other," said Project Rainbow Executive Director Jacey Thornton in October.

A Draper couple's 25-foot flagpole was destroyed in 2023 after it was used to display Pride flags. The family said its Pride flag had been stolen or destroyed five times before the flagpole's destruction.

Anyone with information on the Eagle Mountain flag thefts is asked to call the Utah County Sheriff's Office.