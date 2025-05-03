Data shows spike in crashes involving pedestrians part of rising trend in Utah since 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — With nearly 60 hit-and-run cases involving pedestrians this year so far, Utah Department of Public Safety officials are worried it's only the latest in a growing trend since 2023.

For Utah Highway Safety Officer Communications Manager Jason Mettmann, that number is unacceptable.

“It’s a sinking feeling for us at DPS when we hear of another death or serious injury on the roads,” said Mettmann.

“We are out trying to conduct enforcement, reminding drivers to use the roads safely. We’re committing more resources constantly, especially throughout the summer,” he said. “The unfortunate part is that we cannot enforce our way out of this problem.

While the total number of crashes is down by nearly 17 percent from 2023 to 2024, the number of hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians went up by 39 percent.

For Karen Hyde, walking outside is her therapy. But the recent crashes have made her feel less safe.

“I do have to be aware, and I have to quickly move if I feel uncomfortable or feel like someone is coming towards me and not being as cautious as they should,” said Hyde.

Salt Lake City resident Meri Shorter shared her concerns with what she's seen from drivers lately as well.

“We see a lot of traffic going by and people running stoplights. Especially on 7th East." said Shorter. “Also not stopping at a stoplight or stop sign.”

FOX 13 also spoke with licensed psychologist Matthew Draper about all the different things that can go through a driver's head during a hit-and-run.

“If you are in these situations, whether you are the one who is at fault or you were not declared at fault, trauma responses are common,” said Draper.. “It’s perfectly normal.”

Draper said they could be under the influence, fearful of arrest, panicked and shocked, or morally disengaged.

He encouraged people to reach out to seek help.