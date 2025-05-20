'Like the wild, wild west': Herriman residents worried about lack of safety measures on unpaved road

HERRIMAN, Utah — On Saturday, a driver crashed their vehicle into a driveway in a Herriman neighborhood.

Police told FOX 13 News that the driver was a minor and was the only occupant in the vehicle. The teen went to the hospital with a minor injury but is OK.

The driver was cited for reckless driving, speeding too fast for conditions, and failure to maintain control.

Lorena Iorg is the homeowner who had the truck roll over into her driveway on Gina Road.

"They hit that boulder and moved it about 10 feet, and then after they came off, they started rolling,” said Iorg. "You can see all the broken glass over there. Rolled twice and landed right in the corner of my house."

Herriman residents who live along Gina Road are not happy; they say they have expressed their safety concerns with the city time and time again.

“It’s been really, a challenge to live along this road because they don’t pave it. We have no sidewalks,” said Beth Moss.

Iorg explained that what makes them so concerned is the children's safety, with several living in the neighborhood.

“God only knows what could’ve happened to them or my son who plays on his front patio almost every single day, and so it’s so important to be responsible when you’re driving,” she said.

Iorg said she thinks more should be done to monitor the dangers of the dirt road.

"Because there’s just no accountability on this road, and people treat it like the wild, wild west basically," she said.

Some neighbors feel like drivers seek to be reckless on Gina Road.

“Out and have a little adventure, like to go as fast as they can in their trucks or their ATVs or motorcycles ,and sometimes just cars,” said Tyler Demars, another resident who lives there.

Neighbors are hoping for a paved road, sidewalks, or other measures that could ensure a safer route for pedestrians.

“We’ve got a street full of kids. Several of them, including ours, are going to the elementary school just right here,” said Demars.

Residents hope that the city will enhance Gina Road’s safety.

“All of these streets from us are getting resurfaced, and I’ve seen same streets get resurfaced on their fifth time and we haven't been able to get any pavement,” said Moss.

In the meantime, they hope drivers will slow down.