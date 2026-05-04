West Jordan family shares son's cancer scare, warning for others on Melonoma Monday

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan family shared the story of their 15-year-old son’s cancer battle in hopes it encourages others to get checked on what was dubbed Melonoma Monday.

Utah has the highest rate of skin cancer in the nation, according to the National Cancer Institute, a reality now hitting close to home for the Huling family.

About a month ago, Robin Huling said her son, Jasper, noticed a mole on the front of his shin. At first, it didn’t seem like anything serious. But when it started to bleed, they decided to have it checked. It turned out to be Stage 3 melanoma that had already spread to his lymph nodes.

Following the discovery, Jasper was rushed into treatment.

“His little one-inch mole turned into a 14-staple incision where they cleaned out the surrounding cancer that was found,” Robin said.

Jasper now undergoes treatment three times a week. His parents are grateful they caught it when they did and are focused on spreading awareness by handing out cleverly worded pins that encourage teens to wear sunscreen and get checked if they notice any changes or unusual moles or spots on their skin.

“Being able to know what you’re looking for and being aware and checking yourself regularly,” Robin said.

Awareness can make all the difference. Dermatologist Dr. Kristin Leiferman says any changes in the skin should be taken seriously.

“Anything that's changing on the skin that doesn't go away is important to have examined and potentially biopsied,” said Leiferman in an interview with her daughter, professional ski mountaineer, environmental advocate, and former senate candidate Caroline Gleich.

“Last summer, I had something on my lip,” shared Gleich.

What Gleich noticed on her lip was eventually diagnosed as precancerous, but something she had to have removed. She now advocates for sun safety, especially in high-risk environments like Utah.

“We talk a lot about the risk factors of avalanches and mountain rescue, but UV exposure should be equally considered as a risk factor,” she said.

Experts say Utah’s high elevation, outdoor lifestyle, and lighter skin populations all contribute to the increased risk.

For Jasper’s family, the fight has come with another challenge as his father, Jeff, recently lost his job and the family’s insurance coverage, making treatment costs even more difficult to manage.

Jasper’s family has created bracelets, buttons, and pins to raise awareness and help cover medical expenses during his cancer battle.