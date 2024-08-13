2 injured in lightning strike at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon Recreation Area

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people were injured after being struck by lightning near the rim of the popular Horseshoe Bend viewing area in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Officials said the two female visitors, aged 22 and 23 years old, hit Monday were from the Netherlands and Australia. Both were airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital, although the current status of their medical conditions was not made available.

The incident occurred as thunderstorms rolled through most of the region near the Arizona-Utah border.

National Park Service Visitors at Horseshoe Bend where 2 people were injured Monday after being struck by lightning

"If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building," the National Park Service advised.

The latest injuries come during a summer filled with several medical emergencies at Glen Canyon.

In late July, three people drowned after the pontoon boat they were in capsized on Lake Powell. The 25-foot privately owned vessel was being towed by another boater when waves caused the pontoon to capsize.

A few weeks earlier, nearly two dozen people on a Lake Powell houseboat were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Face Canyon. Five medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene to assist in transporting patients, with three adults and two juveniles ending up having to be airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.

Last week, the popular Double Arch collapsed as visitors were just feet away.