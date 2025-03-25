AMBER Alert system draws rave reviews after Riverdale suspect arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — Chances are that you received Monday’s AMBER Alert on your cellphone, heard it on the radio or spotted it on a highway sign. Following the arrest of a Riverdale man, many remarked how far the alert system has come.

"We were at a motel when we got it," said one woman, "so we didn’t have a chance to see anybody or look out for anybody, but I think it’s a good thing.

"I think it’s a great idea, to let the public know if somebody’s missing or to watch out for somebody like that," said a man pumping gas on Tuesday. "When you’re on the highway and stuff like that and you can see them, I think it’s a real positive thing.

The alert system is run by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

"When an AMBER Alert occurs and all the steps go properly, it disseminates to the media so we can get it out to the public," explained Mandy Biesinger, the Field Services Supervisor with the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification. "[The alert] hits our social media as well; we have an alerts page that lights up.

In her position, Biesinger essentially runs the entire system.

Back in 2019, the system was criticized after posting a cryptic message with just a few characters to describe a suspect’s vehicle.

"We know that in the law enforcement world, we use acronyms, and while that means something to us, it doesn’t mean the same to others," Biesinger admitted. "Grey toyt – gray Toyota – that’s not gonna translate per se. I do think [the system] improved, and I hope we can say it’s continually improving where what does reach the public is clearer and easier to understand."

Utah’s system follows nationwide criteria with four parts, including the possible abduction of an individual 17 years old or younger, a threat of serious bodily injury or death, and information the public could use to help.

"So in the case of like yesterday’s alert, they had vehicle information and suspect information and the event went live and the media picked it up," said Biesinger.

Later Monday, a tip was received that helped police make an arrest, which is what most see as a successful use of the notification system.

"We want to get those kids found," Biesinger said. "We want to get those kids recovered, live and safe and so we want to do our all to make sure it’s working properly."