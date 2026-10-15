Eagle Point Resort determined to rebuild after wildfire destruction

BEAVER, Utah — With snow already falling, early October would typically be a time of excitement and preparation for opening day at Eagle Point Resort near Beaver.

But the immense damage suffered at the resort from this summer's Cottonwood Fire means there won’t be any season at all this year.

Even so, the determination remains to rebuild and reopen in time for skiing and snowboarding a year from now, and Eagle Point owner Shane Gadbaw said thanks to a lot of help, the recovery work is already underway.

“It’s been incredible!" exclaimed Gadbaw on Wednesday. "The fire destroyed the landscape, there’s no doubt about that. But it really activated the spirit of Eagle Point and the community around here. And it’s actually galvanized, really, the whole ski industry.”

'Hardest part is over' as Eagle Point Resort aims to rebuild following Cottonwood Fire:

'Hardest part is over' as Eagle Point Resort aims to rebuild following Cottonwood Fire

Mountain manager Tanner Larsen wasn't initially sure what the resort team would be left to work with.

“We thought the whole place burned to the ground. We thought everything was gone," Larsen admitted.

But once the flames were out and crews were allowed back on the mountain, they came to a very quick decision.

“We want to get this back up and running as soon as possible because it’s vital," Larsen said. "This mountain means so much to the community.”

For Gadbaw, there was no hesitation.

“We kind of quickly got over the despair and really got back to work," he shared.

With an outpouring of assistance from other Utah resort operators and throughout the western states, Eagle Point will rebuild or repair the four lifts that were damaged. They’ll also replace the 12,000 square-foot Canyon Side Lodge that was destroyed.

After 16 years of owning Eagle Point, Gabdaw called it a rare opportunity for a complete reset.

“And if we feel pressure, it’s pressure to make sure we get it right, make sure we put together an awesome experience for our guests, for the community and the owners up here," the owner said. "And to be an economic driver of tourism for Beaver County.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about recovery efforts and ways to donate.