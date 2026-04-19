Brigham City residents evacuated after barricaded man threatens to blow up house

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Parts of a Brigham City neighborhood have been evacuated Saturday after a man threatened to blow up his house.

The Brigham City Police Department said the man's girlfriend called 911 at 7:45 p.m. and said he had been "drinking heavily and approached [her] stating get the dogs out of the house so he could blow up the house."

After making his statement, the 45-year-old man turned the gas on to fill up the house in the area of 100 South 500 West and barricaded himself inside.

Although the gas has since been shut off, neighboring houses have been evacuated, with resident being told to take shelter at the Latter-day Saints meeting house at 420 South 800 West.

The Brigham City SWAT team has activated and is one the scene, along with negotiators and detectives.

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