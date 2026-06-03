Group files appeal after Box Elder County data center referendum applications denied

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A group protesting the construction of a massive data center in Box Elder County has filed an appeal after its applications to have the project placed on the upcoming ballot were denied.

The Box Elder Accountability Referendum (BEAR) group filed its appeal Wednesday in Utah's First District Court. The move came nearly a week after County Attorney Stephen Hadfield rejected the referendum applications.

"The Stratos Data Center Project will have significant consequences that will affect the lives of all of us, our children, and our grandchildren in communities across Box Elder County and beyond for many years to come," said BEAR referendum co-sponsor Brenna Williams. "We are confident that our argument for a referendum has standing before the court, and before the people."

The proposed 40,000-acre facility has drawn bipartisan ire across the state, with Utah leaders such as Gov. Spencer Cox issuing an executive order to set guidelines for data centers, and Senate President J. Stuart Adams calling for its footprint to shrink by 75%.

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