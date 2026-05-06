Nursery connected to data center controversy pleads for 'respect' after boycott call

LAYTON, Utah — A nursery owned by a Utah lawmaker, and member of the board that originally allowed the proposed Box Elder data center to advance, is asking for "understanding" after calls for a boycott.

In a social media post Tuesday, Daryl Lindsey, who goes by Yardfarmer.co on Instagram, called for the boycott of J&J Nursery in Layton, which is owned by State Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton).

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Stevenson is a member of the Military Installation Development Authority board, which approved early resolutions that allowed plans for the 40,000-acre data center to proceed.

In another step towards the facility's approval on Monday, the Box Elder County Commission unanimously approved the project despite widespread anger from county and state residents.

Just how big is the proposed Box Elder County data center? This big:

Just how big is the proposed Box Elder Co. data center? This big

"Thank u, next," Lindsay wrote on her boycott post, and suggested other locations where residents could shop instead of the Stevenson-owned J&J Nursery.

Hours after Lindsay's call for a boycott, J&J Nursery posted its own message to social media and asked that respect be given to its over-200 employees.

"We understand that recent public decisions have prompted strong feelings and concerns," the nursery wrote. "While our owner is connected to a public role, we kindly ask that all interactions with our team remain respectful and considerate. Our employees are dedicated individuals who are here to serve you, and they deserve to be treated with courtesy at all times.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support."

According to the J&J Nursery website, the Stevenson family has owned the land where the business sits for "several generations."