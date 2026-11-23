BRIGHTON, Utah — After some much-needed snowfall, Brighton Resort is finally ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the lifts.

The resort received 49 inches of snow in a matter of a week, providing a major boost ahead of opening day on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Even before the lifts begin running, skiers and snowboarders have already been making their way up the mountain. At Brighton's Bone Zone, people were hiking up the terrain and riding back down.

"It's pretty crazy right now, as you can see, a lot of people riding," said Michael Harrington with Brighton Resort. "You can just hike and ride. All you have to do is help shovel."

Harrington said the early-season snowfall represents roughly one-sixth of the snow Brighton received during all of last season.

"It's really helping us out in a way that last season we could have just prayed for," Harrington said.

Among those eager to get on the mountain are roommates Mason Foreman and Tyler White, who recently moved to Utah from New Hampshire, just in time for ski season.

"It tells me that I need to wax my skis," White joked. "The snowfall here is awesome. It's crazy seeing the difference between what's in the city right now and what's up in the mountains," Foreman added.

Despite hearing about Utah's difficult ski conditions last season, the two said they remained optimistic about making the move.

"I also heard there was a big storm coming in," White said. "Compared to the East Coast, this is awesome still," Foreman added.

For Brighton, the snowfall provided the boost the resort needed to establish its opening date.

"One thing about us at Brighton is we try to be reliable as far as terrain," Harrington said. "So this snow is going to go a long way to help out with that."

Skiers on the mountain said the conditions already feel significantly different from what they experienced last season.

Marcus Esparza, who lives in West Valley City, said softer snow can make a big difference, particularly for people learning new tricks.

"Ice is actually very hard. It's kind of like skateboarding, where if you fall, it hurts a lot," Esparza said. "But when there's a lot more powder, it's easier to learn tricks and just have more fun."

For Foreman and White, the early snow is making their first Utah ski season even more exciting.

"This being our first season, we're pretty lucky to have good snowfall so far," White said.

For more information about opening day, click HERE.