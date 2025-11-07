BYU fans already winners coming to aid of Texas Tech family in need

PROVO, Utah — BYU fans may be geared up to beat Texas Tech on the field this weekend in a momentous clash between conference rivals, but when it comes to heart, the Cougars have already come out winners.

The BYU community has stepped up, coming to the aid of a family in Lubbock, Texas, home of Texas Tech, who is dealing with a devastating car accident.

“This is reflective of a bigger BYU priority, of developing service,” said school spokesperson Tyler Stahle. "Even ahead of a big rivalry football game this weekend. There’s more that brings us together than what separates us.”

In the days leading up to the big game, the talk hasn't been about what could happen on the field but what's happening off.

Ivan Ortiz is the official barber for the Texas Tech football program, and last month, he received the call no one wants to hear.

“On October 16, my wife, Maddie Ortiz, was hit by a drunk driver,” Ortiz told me when I reached out Thursday.

Maddie was critically injured in the crash, forcing Ivan to stop working so he could care for his wife and their son.

“She has head injuries, more internal, she’s amazed the doctors at how far she’s come based off her injury,” Ortiz explained about his wife's condition. “It’s a miracle that she’s even alive right now.”

With medical expenses piling up and being away from work, Ivan asked for help through a GoFundMe page he created.

“Reached out, I needed prayers and informed everybody I wasn’t working, and I’m the sole provider for our household,” he said.

The BYU community took notice, finding the GoFundMe page and sharing it across the Cougars community.

"It seems to have really grown over the last few evenings,” said Stahle.

As word spread, fans began making donations, and things blew up from there.

“I started seeing donations on the GoFundMe from BYU fans," said Ortiz. "[I'm] thankful for the people in Utah, the BYU organization and fans, it’s been remarkable.”

Between the BYU and Texas Tech fan communities, donations have already reached over $100,000. Ortiz is overwhelmed not only by the money but for the emotional support.

“I have millions of people right now praying for Maddie, and I couldn’t be more thankful,” he shared.

BYU fans were happy to hear their help had made a difference for the family.

“I hope his load can be a little bit lightened, even though it’s an unimaginable thing he’s going through right now,” said BYU senior Bryn Perrins.

“Thoughts and prayers are obviously with the Ortiz family, and their faith through this has been inspiring for us to see,” added Stahle.

Ortiz said the past few days have been life-changing, and the outpouring of support has taken weight off his shoulders.

“I’m just so appreciative right now," he said, "and I can’t thank everybody enough for what they’ve done, the support, the prayers, and the donations that they’ve sent our way.”