7-year-old Cedar City boy pinned under SUV suffered 'irrecoverable' injuries, family says

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The family of a 7-year-old Cedar City boy who was hit and then pinned by an SUV while riding his scooter says he has suffered "irrecoverable" injuries and will allow him to "pass peacefully."

Nathan Dees was struck on his way to school Monday by an SUV backing out of a parking space in the 1100 North block of North Field Road. After being pinned by the vehicle, Dees was extricated by first responders who performed CPR on the boy before he was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

However, after several days in the hospital, Nathan's family shared an update on his condition early Thursday.

"His brain injuries affect every part of his body—from cognition to basic reflexes, including his ability to see, hear, move, and eat," said a family statement. "This is a reality no family should ever have to face, and we are devastated."

Child riding scooter in Cedar City suffers 'significant' injuries after hit by SUV:

Child on scooter pinned after hit by SUV in Cedar City

Nathan will remain at the hospital through at least the end of the week, with the family sharing how they will allow him to be a "hero" by donating his organs to help other children.

"We believe this is something he would have wanted—to bring light and hope to others even in this unimaginable moment. While this is a tragic ending to one story, we find some peace in knowing it can become a new beginning for many others through his gift," the family said.

Family said Nathan would be remembered as "a light in his home, at school, and everywhere he went," and that he touched so many lives and will never be forgotten.

"In the end, Nathan is a superhero—our superhero—and his legacy of love and light will live on in the lives he helps save."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family deal with medical expenses.