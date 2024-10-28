16-year-old North Sanpete High School student dies in accident

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah — The Sanpete Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of a 16-year-old North Sanpete High School student on Saturday.

According to the office, they were called to the scene of an accident in the White Hills area of Sanpete County at 1:10 p.m. Emergency personnel including Sanpete County Search and Rescue responded to the scene to find the victim had fallen of a steep embankment.

Authorities haven't confirmed how the victim fell down the embankment.

A medical helicopter airlifted the victim to Primary Children's Medical Center but she would later die from her injuries.

The North Sanpete School District confirmed the death saying it was an 11th-grade student Brinley Bailey.

The district would write, "Our thoughts and sympathies are with family and friends. We will have extra support in the form of counselors, social workers, school psychologist, and other support staff available for any who are seeking support at North Sanpete High School and Fountain Green Elementary."