Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCENTRAL UTAH

Actions

Highway 6 closed between Price, Thistle due to wildfire

Image (18).jpg
UDOT
Street View of US Highway 6 at milepost 187
Image (18).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire that was sparked Monday afternoon has shut down both directions of U.S. Highway 6 in Utah County and Carbon County.

Utah Department of Transportation reported that the "Longhollow Fire" forced them to close the highway between mileposts 187–191. Eastbound lanes are closed near Thistle Junction (where US-6 meets US-89). The westbound closure begins in Price.

Drivers are urged to expect significant delays and to take an alternate route if possible, such as US-89 or US-191.

The fire, burning on private land in Spanish Fork Canyon, is estimated at 20 acres.

WATCH: Live feed from UDOT cameras below

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

Recent Central Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere