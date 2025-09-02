Highway 6 closed between Price, Thistle due to wildfire

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire that was sparked Monday afternoon has shut down both directions of U.S. Highway 6 in Utah County and Carbon County.

Utah Department of Transportation reported that the "Longhollow Fire" forced them to close the highway between mileposts 187–191. Eastbound lanes are closed near Thistle Junction (where US-6 meets US-89). The westbound closure begins in Price.

Drivers are urged to expect significant delays and to take an alternate route if possible, such as US-89 or US-191.

The fire, burning on private land in Spanish Fork Canyon, is estimated at 20 acres.

