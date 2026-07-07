Volunteers stockpile sandbags as Eureka braces for possible flash flooding

EUREKA, Utah — The Iron Fire may be out, but Eureka residents are preparing for another possible danger in the weeks and months ahead: flash flooding and debris flows.

Juab County volunteers gathered in Eureka to fill and stockpile sandbags ahead of what officials expect could be an active monsoon season. The effort comes after the Iron Fire burned hillsides near the community, leaving behind a burn scar that could make the area more vulnerable when heavy rain moves in.

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Rainfall that would normally soak into the ground can run off quickly after a wildfire. Burned soil can become nearly as water-repellent as pavement, allowing water, mud and debris to rush downhill much faster than it would under normal conditions.

A general rule of thumb is that a half-inch of rain in less than an hour can be enough to trigger flash flooding in a burn area, although the exact threat can vary depending on terrain, soil conditions and storm intensity.

“We know Eureka's hard rock and not a lot of soils on the ground, so the risk of flash flooding is high,” said Drake Underwood, Juab County’s emergency manager.

The county is storing the filled sandbags on pallets in Eureka so residents can pick them up quickly if storms threaten the area. Officials said crews may also be able to deliver sandbags using available equipment if needed.

“Setting them on pallets, and then storing them here so that the city is capable of letting people come to the shop and gather them quickly or even delivering them with the equipment that they have available,” Underwood said.

Volunteers said the event reflected the support that has long defined the small community.

“I think it's awesome. Like, I didn't even know that we knew this many people, and they're all here helping support us. It's crazy,” said volunteer Makenna Underwood.

“They really support each other well in Eureka. It's always been that way,” said volunteer cook Bruce Rowley.

The flash-flood threat is typically greatest during the first two years after a wildfire. For some residents, preparing for that possibility is another difficult chapter after the fire.

“At one point, we were all like, ‘Our home is gone,’ and now it just sucks that one traumatizing thing is going to another,” said volunteer Kyah Farr. “But at least now we can be prepared for it, and everybody can help out in the best way they can.”

County officials said the goal is to get ahead of potential flooding before monsoon storms arrive.

“What we're trying to do is get ahead of it a little bit and prepare so that folks, if they are faced with this, they're somewhat prepared, and we try to help as best we can,” Underwood said.

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