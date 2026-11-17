SALT LAKE CITY — As our Utah County reporter Jeremy Tombs went to Payson to hear from parents protesting an earlier-than-expected closure of Wilson Elementary School, I decided to ask what felt like a dumb question: Do districts save money when they close a school?

When enrollment drops, closing a school can look like simple math: fewer buildings mean lower costs. But a Stanford economist, Francis A. Pearman II, tested that assumption across 796 California school districts over 9 years found the savings largely disappear.

Districts that closed schools did spend less — roughly $440 less per student. But their revenue fell by about the same amount. The study found no measurable improvement in district budgets, including in districts that were already short on cash.

One reason: those districts lost an average of 287 students after they began closing schools, and state money follows those students.

The study also found closures did little to cut overhead. After closures, the number of principals did not measurably change. Neither did total district staff or the number of teachers.

The effect on students is mixed.

A Michigan study found no lasting harm to students' test scores on average. That same study of low-performing schools that closed in 26 states found that students did better when they found their way to a better school, but fewer than half of those students did.

The California study looked at the state before the pandemic, so it does not reflect every school in the country, and it does not tell any district what to do. But it offers a reality check on that question I asked: Will closing a school save money? It's not a dumb question.