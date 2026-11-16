OGDEN, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being stabbed by a fellow student at an Ogden school.

Ogden Police officers responded to Ogden Preparatory Academy just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a stabbing involving two students. When officers arrived, they found the injured student and rendered medical care.

The student was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, also a 13-year-old boy, was taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident has opened, although the identities of the juveniles involved will not be released.

"We recognize how frightening an incident like this can be, especially when it involves children in a place where they should feel safe," the department wrote. "Our thoughts are with the injured student and his family, and we are hopeful for his full recovery.

"Every student deserves to feel safe at school, and we understand the trust families place in those responsible for their children's safety."