HOLLADAY, Utah — Two men have been found guilty in connection with the 2024 murder of an 18-year-old at a popular northern Utah trailhead.

Mateo Heriberto Martinez and Alex Ruiz-Martinez were both found guilty Friday of first-degree felony murder and other charges related to the death of Naod Welday.

Welday and two friends were sitting in their car at the Mt. Olympus trailhead parking lot in Holladay on August 3, 2024 when there was an altercation between them and four suspects who asked the group if they were gang-affiliated. The men forced their way into Welday's locked car before he was shot multiple times.

Arrests made in shooting death at Mt. Olympus trailhead:

2 arrested in shooting death at Mt. Olympus trailhead

A recording of a 911 call made by Welday during the incident featured loud banging heard on the vehicle windows and what police said were 3-4 gunshots. During the incident, a friend of Welday's was assaulted with a hammer, while another was injured after being struck by a different member of the other group.

Martinez and Ruiz-Martinez were two of the four suspects, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. All the suspects arrested are documented gang members.

One of the juveniles arrested was previously convicted of murder earlier this year in juvenile court.

"[Welday] and [friends] came to America as refugees in search of a better life," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. "While these guilty verdicts can never restore the life that has been lost and the trauma the survivors still endure, they provide some measure of justice for the defendants and their decision to take [Welday's] life, who was simply trying to enjoy the view of the Salt Lake Valley with some friends."