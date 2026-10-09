Shots fired, homes evacuated during 'active incident' in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah — Shots were fired during an active incident that started as a domestic violence episode in Clearfield and ended Friday afternoon in Syracuse.

Police were first called to a Clearfield home at approximately 9 a.m. after reports of a suspect using a gun to "compel" a victim to act in the way they wanted, according to officials. During the incident, the suspect allegedly made comments that he would shoot officers if police were called.

Police hold briefing in video below on active incident in Syracuse:

Police hold briefing on active incident in Syracuse

A search for the armed suspect began, and he was later located in the area of the 800 block of West Antelope Drive. Because the suspect was armed, a shelter-in-place order was issued, and 6-10 homes near the scene were told to evacuate.

As police negotiated with the suspect, shots were fired at around 4:30 p.m., injuring one person. Although police did not confirm it was the suspect, a spokesperson said they believed it was not an officer.

A medical helicopter was called to the incident scene to transport the injured person to a nearby hospital.

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