Suspect in 'totally random' Davis County murder extradited to Utah

WEST POINT, Utah — Axel Eduardo Chavez, 23, the man accused of shooting a West Point man outside of his home in May, has been extradited to Utah. Officials say Chavez was booked into a Utah jail at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Chavez was arrested in Las Vegas on June 16 in connection with the fatal shooting.

In the early evening of May 30, James Witten had stepped outside his home near 2000 West and 300 North to take out the trash when he was shot dead on his porch. Witten's family said the shooting was "totally random" and that he did not have any connection to the suspect or suspects.

"They killed an old man who was doing no harm," said Witten's wife, Maria, days after her husband's death.

According to the sheriff's office, Chavez is believed to be from El Salvador, but lives in Los Angeles with an unknown connection to Las Vegas. Officials said that immediately following the shooting, they were under the assumption that the suspect was from out of state and had focused on Las Vegas since the day after Witten was killed.

Along with the Murder charge, Chavez also faces charges of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Obstruction of justice, and Prohibited Dangerous Weapon Conduct.