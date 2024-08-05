Death of Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy ruled 'suspicious'

TOOELE, Utah — The death of a Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy whose dead body was found last week is being ruled suspicious, with her father being named a person of interest.

Deputy Marbella Martinez was found dead Friday morning in Tooele after police responded to a welfare check near 1220 East 970 North.

Because her death was ruled as suspicious, Martinez's body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further examination and investigation.

Based off evidence collected, the Tooele Police Department has named the deputy's father, Hector Martinez-Ayala, as a person of interest in the case. Police did not say why Martinez-Ayala was given that designation or if his current whereabouts are known.

The 25-year-old Martinez had been a corrections officer with the sheriff's office since being sworn in on January 11.

“Deputy Martinez was a dedicated member of our Sheriff’s Office family. In her short time with us, she became a cherished friend and an integral part of our team. Her untimely and tragic death is a profound loss for us all,” said Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Marbella Martinez

Due to Martinez's death, the sheriff's office is mobilizing support and assistance programs to help department staff deal with her loss.