Emotional tribute in Salt Lake City as USS Utah submarine is christened

SALT LAKE CITY — "In tribute to a state with a tradition of service and an expectation of excellence" — that’s just one of the things said today during a special ceremony Saturday ahead of the christening of the USS Utah in Connecticut.

A special watch party was held at the Utah State Capitol, where for some in attendance, this had special meaning.

WATCH: Veterans reflect on what the USS Utah meant to them on eve of christening

Veterans reflect on what the USS Utah meant to them on eve of christening

Cadets welcomed attendees of Saturday's event as they watched the christening of the USS Utah in its East Coast shipyard on a live stream. For one man with a unique connection, it was an emotional day, as he just wrapped up 20 years of service in the Navy serving where this new vessel was being built.

"Ten years of that was with the submarine force, and I was in Groton, Connecticut when I retired last year," said Dr. David England, a psychologist and retired lieutenant commander.

England got a little choked up as he spoke about the ship's sponsors, Sharon Lee and Mary Kaye Huntsman — who spoke of the families behind every sailor and her own two sons who are currently in the Navy.

"I know how important it is for our sailors to feel sponsored in their job and feel loved. I couldn’t believe how these sponsors reached out, and especially Mrs. Huntsman, and to make these guys feel like they have another mother caring for us," England said. "So as a psychologist, understanding the well-being and how important it is to execute the mission, first comes mental health. And I couldn’t be happier to be a Utahn and have those sponsors up front representing the state in the manner they did, so hooyah Utah!"

There was applause inside the watch party as the shipbuilders were thanked and various speakers marked the occasion. Gov. Spencer Cox had a video message that talked about the significance of the namesake: Utah. Sen. Mike Lee was there in Connecticut at the service and spoke about what an honor this was for his family and how this latest vessel in the armed forces' arsenal allows our military to assert itself across the world and protect our freedom.

At the public event to commemorate countless quiet hours, a prayer was said to watch over the 135 sailors who will cut through the deep waters in what was described as the undersea's workhorse: the Navy's newest Virginia class attack submarine that is only the second vessel to carry the name of Utah.

"There’s a lot of meaning — to the youth that we had here today, to the future of Utah, to Utah being part of the Navy once again. We’ve not had a ship in the seas since Dec. 7, 1941," said historian Ron Fox, who helped organize this weekend's watch party. "I’ve met with the captain a couple of times and it’s been very important to him to carry the spirit of the old USS Utah and the 58 people who died, and one who received the presidential Medal of Honor, and it carries on a tradition of sacrifice and tradition. The Navy that’s now 250 years old is all about dedicating service to the government of the United States and protecting its citizens, and that’s what it’s all about."

The ship's sponsors broke a bottle of sparkling cider from Cache Valley with a special blessing for the $3.5 billion submarine known for its versatility, stealth and strength. The original was christened in hope, lost in war and remembered this weekend in honor as a new voyage now begins.