Expert, experienced hikers talk hiking safety after weekend storms

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a bit of a mix between fall and winter in the Wasatch Mountains, but the change in weather doesn’t stop avid hikers in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“I try and keep myself in hiking shape, but the terrain here will always test you no matter how in shape you are,” said one hiker, Jared Courage.

Guides like Tyson Bradley with Utah Mountain Adventures are preparing for a switch in the forecast. Bradley says their guides work year-round. Whether it’s rock climbing, hiking, or backcountry skiing, safety is at the top of their mind.

“Just remember, it might be about 7,000 feet higher. The lapse rate of temperature is about three degrees per thousand. Then you have wind and precipitation,” Bradley said.

Bradley said to be prepared beforehand. Bring extra layers, snacks, and have a plan. He’s been guiding all over the world for decades and says no matter where you are, it's important to use "mountain sense."

“If you think you’re pushing yourself too far, you might not get away with what you do. If you have a hesitation or fear, uncertainty, listen to your gut and turn back,” Bradley said.

He says the mountains come with their own set of challenges, and the weather up there may not always match the forecast.

“If I’m going up Mt. Superior, even in the summertime, even if it’s bluebird in the morning, it doesn’t mean there’s not going to be clouds or winds or storms that are not forecasted,” he added.

For hikers soaking up some of the last bit of sunshine, they’re prepared for what the weather may throw their way.

“I always keep like an extra layer or two, because you never know. Always have first aid, high-calorie snacks in the bag, I keep some electronic banks in there so I can keep my phone charged,” Courage said.

Another hiker in Big Cottonwood Canyon had the same ideas in mind.

“Today I wore a tank top underneath the sweatshirt, but I also brought a winter coat because I wasn’t 100% sure. I brought spikes with me because I wasn’t 100% sure, knowing that there were storms this weekend,” Hailee Eckman said.