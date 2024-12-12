Frosted windshield may be cause of Salt Lake City rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A rollover crash in Salt Lake City is being investigated to see if a frosted windshield was its cause, leading police to remind drivers about clearing the vehicles of frost during the winter.

National News Bah humbug! Neighboring state warns against holiday light cars Jeff Tavss

Early Wednesday, police were called to the accident scene in the area of 1350 East 1700 South and immediately noticed the front windshield of the SUV was nearly covered with frost.

The male driver crashed into a parked car, which caused his SUV to roll on its side. Although the man was taken to the hospital, he did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man may have had a medical issue while driving with the frosted windshield.

Salt Lake City Police Department Salt Lake City Police officers investigate a rollover crash that occurred when the driver did not have his window clear of frost



It is against the law in Utah to drive a vehicle with frost, or any other debris, that may obstruct a driver's view.

"A windshield covered in frost that hasn't been adequately cleared could materially obstruct a driver’s view, making it unsafe and potentially in violation of traffic laws requiring unobstructed visibility," police are reminding drivers.