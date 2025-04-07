Funeral service held for former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love is being remembered Monday at a public memorial service honoring the legacy she left behind as a groundbreaking politician in the state and country.

Watch live below as memorial service held for Mia Love:

Love died on March 23 after a short battle with brain cancer.

The service is being held at the Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus, one day after her body had lain in state for a public viewing at the Utah State Capitol.

Representing Utah's 4th District from 2015 to 2019, Love was the first Black Republican woman to serve in Congress.

Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in 2022. Last month, her family announced that the cancer was no longer responding to treatment, and that they had "shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

The family has asked those looking to honor Love make donations to either the Robert Preston Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.