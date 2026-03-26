Gas prices soar to $4.16 per gallon in Utah as Iran conflict continues

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices have now soared to an average of $4.16 per gallon in the state.

AAA reported a gallon of gas in Utah jumped another 33 cents over the past week, and $1.38 over the past month, as the U.S. remains engulfed in the war in Iran. Utah prices have jumped higher than the national average over the last week (10 cents) and month ($1.00).

According to AAA, the national average could reach $4 per gallon "in the coming days" for the first time since August 2022.

Fuel Prices Around Utah :



Logan: $4.12

Ogden: $4.14

Provo-Orem: $4.14

Salt Lake City: $4.16

St. George: $4.21

To help Utahns carry a full tank of gas further than ever, AAA recommends only using regular gas instead of premium, removing unnecessary weight from vehicles and avoid excessive idling.