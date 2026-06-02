Gov. Cox appoints 2 to expanded Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox appointed two new justices to serve on the newly expanded Utah Supreme Court.

Jay T. Jorgensen and Stephen P. Dent were Cox's appointments, which will raise the number of justices on the court from five to seven.

Jorgensen is currently senior counsel in the Office of General Counsel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and clerked for Chief Justice William Rehnquist on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A graduate of the University of Utah College of Law, Dent currently serves as deputy criminal chief and Southern Utah branch chief in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to the Utah Supreme Court,” Dent said. “If confirmed, I pledge to faithfully and impartially discharge my duties as a fair and neutral judge. I love the State of Utah and would consider it the honor of a lifetime to serve on the Court.”

Both men will now take part in confirmation hearings in front of the full Utah Senate.