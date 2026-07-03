Here's a way to check if fireworks are allowed in your community

SALT LAKE CITY — With Governor Spencer Cox's emergency order on wildfires and fireworks in effect, some communities have banned fireworks while others are allowing them — with restrictions.

On Friday, Utah Fire Info (a collaboration between Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) posted interactive maps that show fireworks restrictions across the state as well as other fire restrictions.

Access the interactive maps from Utah Fire Info here

Because of extreme fire danger, nearly all of Utah is now in Stage 2 fire restrictions. Those prohibit campfires and any open flame that might spark a wildfires. The extremely dry conditions prompted Gov. Cox to declare a state of emergency for wildfires, which allowed him to suspend the law that permitted fireworks. The Utah State Forester then issued an order that enacted a default ban across Utah for fireworks. However, the order allowed communities to allow fireworks with some restrictions.

Most communities have accepted an all-out ban. Every single city in Salt Lake County — Utah's most populous county — went with the ban, citing extreme fire risk. Some cities like St. George, Spanish Fork and some in Davis County have allowed fireworks in designated areas. Police are planning extra patrols in areas where fireworks are banned.

As always, check with your local fire department to determine the exact areas where fireworks are allowed — if they are allowed.